Early investigation shows ice that crashed through roof was from WestJet flight
WestJet says early results of an investigation into an ice chunk that crashed through a Calgary home indicate one of its planes is to blame. Airline spokeswoman Lauren Stewart says in an email that a preliminary investigation with Nav Canada has concluded the ice on Friday evening fell from a WestJet plane on approach into Calgary from Regina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ...
|9 min
|chugs are still pos
|1
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|10 min
|Waikiki ripoff
|36,540
|GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia...
|25 min
|tina anne
|10
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|50 min
|2brosewilder
|488
|Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville
|1 hr
|Charlie Bob
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|1 hr
|Faith Michigan
|512,871
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|173
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC