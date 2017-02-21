Early investigation shows ice that cr...

Early investigation shows ice that crashed through roof was from WestJet flight

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Now Newspaper

WestJet says early results of an investigation into an ice chunk that crashed through a Calgary home indicate one of its planes is to blame. Airline spokeswoman Lauren Stewart says in an email that a preliminary investigation with Nav Canada has concluded the ice on Friday evening fell from a WestJet plane on approach into Calgary from Regina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trickle of refugees fleeing the U.S. to Canada ... 9 min chugs are still pos 1
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 10 min Waikiki ripoff 36,540
News GOP Rep. Darrell Issa tells Bill Maher a specia... 25 min tina anne 10
News 13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr... 50 min 2brosewilder 488
News Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville 1 hr Charlie Bob 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Faith Michigan 512,871
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr yehoshooah adam 173
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,763 • Total comments across all topics: 279,158,611

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC