Driver 'not happy' at facing jail thr...

Driver 'not happy' at facing jail threat over Jeremy Vine road rage row

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Malvern Gazette

A driver filmed screaming at BBC presenter Jeremy Vine as he was cycling on a narrow road has said she is "not happy" after being warned she could face jail. Shanique Syrena Pearson shouted abuse, threatened to knock him out and made a gun sign at the TV star during the row.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Malvern Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 1 min Enter 6,398
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min Faith Michigan 510,004
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 4 min CCCC 1,598
News A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann... 8 min gwww 84
News News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa... 21 min WelbyMD 42
News Nickelback returns with new single 'Feed the Ma... 28 min cant Wynne 1
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... 37 min Trump is the man 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,743 • Total comments across all topics: 278,465,899

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC