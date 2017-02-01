Driver 'not happy' at facing jail threat over Jeremy Vine road rage row
A driver filmed screaming at BBC presenter Jeremy Vine as he was cycling on a narrow road has said she is "not happy" after being warned she could face jail. Shanique Syrena Pearson shouted abuse, threatened to knock him out and made a gun sign at the TV star during the row.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malvern Gazette.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 min
|Enter
|6,398
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Faith Michigan
|510,004
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|4 min
|CCCC
|1,598
|A look at border security, fencing as Trump ann...
|8 min
|gwww
|84
|News 12 Mins Ago Cuban President Raul Castro fa...
|21 min
|WelbyMD
|42
|Nickelback returns with new single 'Feed the Ma...
|28 min
|cant Wynne
|1
|Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra...
|37 min
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC