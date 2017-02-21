Door won't shut on EU migrant workers...

Door won't shut on EU migrant workers - David Davis

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: This is Oxfordshire

Brexit Secretary David Davis said it would take "years and years" for British workers to be able to take jobs now done by people from other EU states The UK is not about to "suddenly shut the door" on low-skilled EU migrants, Brexit Secretary David Davis has said. He warned it would take "years and years" for British workers to be in a position to take jobs now done by people from other member states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at This is Oxfordshire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Montreal adopts sanctuary city designation; mig... 20 min tomin cali 12
News Council poised to approve call for public inqui... 23 min Obewan Katz 1
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 37 min Faith Michigan 512,721
News Louis Riel song uses music to teach history 42 min Hosanna Deerchild... 8
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 56 min Patriot AKA Bozo 36,285
News Trump's first month augurs stormy trans-Atlanti... 58 min BHM5267 32
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr Ize Found 71,378
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,725 • Total comments across all topics: 279,060,405

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC