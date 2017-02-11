Dominican paper uses Alec Baldwin pho...

Dominican paper uses Alec Baldwin photo instead of Donald Trump

El Nacional published an apology on Saturday after mistakenly running a photo of the actor doing his impression of the U.S. president on "Saturday Night Live" instead of Trump himself. Accompanying an article in its Friday edition headlined in Spanish: "Trump says settlements in Israel don't favor peace," a photo of a scowling Baldwin in a blond wig appears next to a photo of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Chicago, IL

