Denise Brewster has told the Supreme Court she is the victim of serious discrimination
A woman denied payments from her late long-term partner's occupational pension will find out the result of a Supreme Court battle on Wednesday. At a hearing last year, justices at the UK's highest court heard argument on her behalf that she was the victim of "serious discrimination".
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|9 min
|Reply
|118
|Census 2016: Canada's big cities home to big sh...
|14 min
|others-say
|1
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|39 min
|inbred Genius
|418
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|44 min
|Mrs Sunny
|511,245
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|47 min
|Russian Ainu
|4
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|53 min
|Kiss6729
|6,432
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|1 hr
|Teddy
|1,768
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC