Denise Brewster has told the Supreme ...

Denise Brewster has told the Supreme Court she is the victim of serious discrimination

14 hrs ago

A woman denied payments from her late long-term partner's occupational pension will find out the result of a Supreme Court battle on Wednesday. At a hearing last year, justices at the UK's highest court heard argument on her behalf that she was the victim of "serious discrimination".

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 35,756 • Total comments across all topics: 278,667,749

