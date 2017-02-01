Dealer jailed for at least 33 years f...

Dealer jailed for at least 33 years for cold-blooded murder of kind foster carer

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen

A small-time cocaine dealer who strangled a 79-year-old woman in her home and then rang sex chat lines as she lay dead or dying has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 33 years. Penniless father-of-four Gareth Dack, 33, used a ligature to kill Norma Bell, a kindly and much-loved woman who had fostered more than 50 children in Hartlepool, in April last year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lancaster and MoreCambe Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 15 min Nemo 510,157
News Kosovo Wants EU, NATO to Warn Serbia Against Es... 20 min War Criminal Wesl... 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 22 min War Criminal Wesl... 1,616
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 1 hr Enter 6,412
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr romant 5,405
News Kosovo wants EU, NATO to warn Serbia against es... 2 hr CCCC 3
News Chicago Restaurants Rally Against Trump Immigra... 3 hr TRUMP the CLOWN 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,175 • Total comments across all topics: 278,498,200

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC