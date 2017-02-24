Deadly VX nerve agent killed North Korean leader half-brother - police
Banned chemical weapon VX was used to murder North Korean ruler Kim Jong Un's outcast half-brother in an airport attack, Malaysian police have said. The nerve agent was detected on Kim Jong Nam's eyes and face, Malaysia's inspector general of police said in a statement, citing a preliminary analysis from the country's Chemistry Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|4 min
|Into The Night
|36,473
|Councilman Richard Montgomery Interviewed by Ch... (Oct '12)
|13 min
|Criminal Record
|6
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|45 min
|Faith is a mental...
|512,818
|Canada to press U.S. on 'ludicrous' marijuana b...
|1 hr
|Gas the mob
|2
|If a bullet can cross the border into Mexico, s...
|1 hr
|Copout
|11
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Into The Night
|8,007
|Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U...
|1 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|168
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC