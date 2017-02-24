Cutbacks in military child care at 2 bases due to federal hiring freeze, officials say
President Donald Trump's decision to impose a hiring freeze of civilian employees in the federal government is being blamed by some military officials for a reduction in child care services at Army installations in Wiesbaden, Germany and Fort Knox, KY. A notice sent Tuesday from the Army to staff at US Army Garrison Wiesbaden, in Germany informed parents that several child care programs offered by Child & Youth Services will end March 1. The notice states that staff shortage due to the Federal Hiring Freeze, which prevents CYS from replacing staff who depart for any reason, including normal rotation.
Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
