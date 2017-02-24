Cutbacks in military child care at 2 ...

Cutbacks in military child care at 2 bases due to federal hiring freeze, officials say

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

President Donald Trump's decision to impose a hiring freeze of civilian employees in the federal government is being blamed by some military officials for a reduction in child care services at Army installations in Wiesbaden, Germany and Fort Knox, KY. A notice sent Tuesday from the Army to staff at US Army Garrison Wiesbaden, in Germany informed parents that several child care programs offered by Child & Youth Services will end March 1. The notice states that staff shortage due to the Federal Hiring Freeze, which prevents CYS from replacing staff who depart for any reason, including normal rotation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 min chazmo 36,447
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 13 min yehoshooah adam 164
News Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08) 18 min Patriot AKA Bozo 8,004
News Pirates seek record, not booty, at California f... (Jun '10) 1 hr Rowdy Pharts 3
News Somali pirates hijack German gas tanker, 13 crew (Jan '09) 1 hr Sneaky Phart 124
News Homeland Security chief: No use of military for... 1 hr TRUMP LOSING CONTROL 2
News Islam's Schism and the Middle East Mess 2 hr Faith Michigan 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,942 • Total comments across all topics: 279,115,222

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC