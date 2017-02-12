Colombia protests China's execution o...

Colombia protests China's execution of 72-year-old drug mule

Read more: Daily Herald

A retired journalist who joined the criminal underworld while researching a book on South America's drug cartels became the first Colombian, and possibly the first Latin American, to be executed in China for drug offenses. The execution Monday night of Ismael Arciniegas occurred amid a last-ditch diplomatic effort by Colombia's government to save the 72-year-old's life.

