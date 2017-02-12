Colombia protests China's execution of 72-year-old drug mule
A retired journalist who joined the criminal underworld while researching a book on South America's drug cartels became the first Colombian, and possibly the first Latin American, to be executed in China for drug offenses. The execution Monday night of Ismael Arciniegas occurred amid a last-ditch diplomatic effort by Colombia's government to save the 72-year-old's life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kerry backs off Israel 'apartheid' remark (Apr '14)
|1 hr
|deport all Collab...
|7
|Man has $18,000 sex doll made in ex's image (Sep '10)
|2 hr
|Loud Squeaky Phart
|56
|Justice system in B.C. "close to crisis" says C...
|2 hr
|cannot trust em a...
|1
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|512,952
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|3 hr
|LIbEralS
|36,664
|Scientists say they have proved climate change ... (Dec '08)
|6 hr
|rshermr
|8,027
|Afghanistan-born Ontario doctor says he was que...
|7 hr
|Concerned Parent
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC