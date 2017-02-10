Briton arrested in Cambodia over shooting death in Thailand

A British man suspected of involvement in the gangland-style killing of another Briton in the Thai resort town of Pattaya has been arrested, Cambodian authorities said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/world-news/article35453702.ece/2efdb/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-d2093b40-492b-462b-83ef-6b9a15cbc23b_I1.jpg A British man suspected of involvement in the gangland-style killing of another Briton in the Thai resort town of Pattaya has been arrested, Cambodian authorities said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.