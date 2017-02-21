British IS suicide bomber was former Guantanamo Bay detainee
A British Islamic State fighter believed to have carried out a suicide bombing in Iraq was a former Guantanamo Bay detainee paid A 1 million in compensation from the Government. The bomber, named by the group as Abu Zakariya al-Britani, is said to have detonated an explosives-filled vehicle in a village south of Mosul.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|chazmo
|512,781
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|26 min
|Concha Pena
|578
|Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola...
|1 hr
|grobbs
|3
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|2 hr
|TRD
|71,385
|Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D...
|2 hr
|Geezer
|9
|Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai...
|2 hr
|SHAKEUP
|9
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|2 hr
|Rshermr
|36,345
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC