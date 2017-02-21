British IS suicide bomber was former ...

British IS suicide bomber was former Guantanamo Bay detainee

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Oxford Mail

A British Islamic State fighter believed to have carried out a suicide bombing in Iraq was a former Guantanamo Bay detainee paid A 1 million in compensation from the Government. The bomber, named by the group as Abu Zakariya al-Britani, is said to have detonated an explosives-filled vehicle in a village south of Mosul.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min chazmo 512,781
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 26 min Concha Pena 578
News Russia deploys missile in apparent treaty viola... 1 hr grobbs 3
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 2 hr TRD 71,385
News Primark pulls 'shocking' and 'racist' Walking D... 2 hr Geezer 9
News Trump sends top aides to Mexico amid deep strai... 2 hr SHAKEUP 9
News Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10) 2 hr Rshermr 36,345
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,409 • Total comments across all topics: 279,074,776

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC