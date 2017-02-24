Brazil's Carnival kicks off with para...

Brazil's Carnival kicks off with parades and street parties

Read more: The Gazette

Revelers all over Brazil are gearing up for parades, balls and street parties on the first of five official days of Carnival celebrations. The world famous party in Rio de Janeiro is kicking off Friday afternoon with several street parties expected to draw tens of thousands.

Chicago, IL

