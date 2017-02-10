Boko Haram kills 7 new army recruits, abducts female soldier
Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a convoy of new recruits in northeast Nigeria, killing seven troops and abducting a female soldier, the Nigerian military and a self-defense commander said Friday. Nineteen soldiers were wounded.
