Blundering burglar caught just hanging around when police arrived
Bungling burglar Sean Crawshaw has been branded Britain's worst crook after getting stuck in the bathroom window of a house he was trying to raid. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35421768.ece/eef6f/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-07d586f0-8129-469b-976d-4a0d4b5de08c_I1.jpg The man after getting stuck in the bathroom window of a house in Radcliffe Bungling burglar Sean Crawshaw has been branded Britain's worst crook after getting stuck in the bathroom window of a house he was trying to raid.
