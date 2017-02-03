Blundering burglar caught just hangin...

Blundering burglar caught just hanging around when police arrived

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Belfast Telegraph

Bungling burglar Sean Crawshaw has been branded Britain's worst crook after getting stuck in the bathroom window of a house he was trying to raid. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/uk/article35421768.ece/eef6f/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-07d586f0-8129-469b-976d-4a0d4b5de08c_I1.jpg The man after getting stuck in the bathroom window of a house in Radcliffe Bungling burglar Sean Crawshaw has been branded Britain's worst crook after getting stuck in the bathroom window of a house he was trying to raid.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min Krypteia 510,351
News Israel is a Theocracy - U.S. Aid to Israel is U... 1 hr rikki 119
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Strahd 1,656
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 2 hr Yeah 305
News NATO Chief Urges Serbia, Kosovo To Ease Tension... 3 hr War Criminal Wesl... 1
News War Indonesia vs Australia, Who will win? - Topix (Jan '11) 4 hr angka jitu 4,602
News Boy from farm in Nepal has her big moment on In... 6 hr Any Bathroom Is Fine 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Super Bowl
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,009 • Total comments across all topics: 278,537,793

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC