Blair: Remainers must persuade Brexit...

Blair: Remainers must persuade Brexit voters to change their mind

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Sthelensstar.co.uk

Tony Blair will tell pro-EU Britons it is their "mission" to persuade Brexit voters to change their mind about leaving the European Union. In a speech on Friday, t he former prime minister will urge Remain voters to "expose relentlessly" the Government's drive for a "Brexit at any cost", which will cause "real damage" to Britain and the embitterment of future generations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sthelensstar.co.uk.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'China attaches great importance to Sino-Serbia... 2 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Verdict against Oliver Ivanovic thrown out, ret... 2 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Kosovo is Serbia 1,881
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 hr IL Principe 512,509
News Despite gov't claims, 'Dreamer' lawyers say gan... 3 hr Geezer 1
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 4 hr West is the Best 6,465
News Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14) 4 hr THE Foo 9
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Pakistan
  5. Wall Street
  1. Syria
  2. Hurricane
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,764 • Total comments across all topics: 278,935,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC