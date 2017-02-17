Biologists find weird cave life that may be 50,000 years old
In a Mexican cave system so beautiful and hot that it is called both Fairyland and hell, scientists have discovered life trapped in crystals that could be 50,000 years old. The bizarre and ancient microbes were found dormant in caves in Naica, Mexico, and were able to exist by living on minerals such as iron and manganese, said Penelope Boston, head of NASA's Astrobiology Institute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tribune.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|8 min
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|35,950
|Lawyers for 'dreamer' seek his release at Frida...
|18 min
|anonymous
|17
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|18 min
|Go Blue Forever
|543
|Powerful storm enters California and brings ris...
|1 hr
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|3 hr
|Cassandra_
|1,884
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|3 hr
|Ize Found
|71,369
|Tillerson Urges China to Confront North Korea
|5 hr
|c oak
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC