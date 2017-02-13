Big Jay Oakerson heads for Comix to tell a few X-rated stories
Make no mistake, stand-up comic Big Jay Oakerson has a way with words. All of them - including many with four letters that would probably make your grandma blush.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|After Mattisa Asia visit, Chinese coastguard sa...
|3 min
|Ainu
|18
|Big love for bugs on Valentine's
|4 min
|Russian Ainu
|1
|Jehovah's Witnesses in India to sue for right t...
|4 min
|Aneirin
|8
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|8 min
|George
|161
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|11 min
|Porky the Nazi
|6,445
|Japan took in just 28 refugees in 2016, despite...
|18 min
|Ainu
|16
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|20 min
|Albanian Empire
|512,343
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC