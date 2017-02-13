Big Jay Oakerson heads for Comix to t...

Big Jay Oakerson heads for Comix to tell a few X-rated stories

Make no mistake, stand-up comic Big Jay Oakerson has a way with words. All of them - including many with four letters that would probably make your grandma blush.

