Benjamin Netanyahu pictured on a prev...

Benjamin Netanyahu pictured on a previous visit to Downing Street

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: South Wales Guardian

Downing Street said Mrs May was expected to take the opportunity to restate Britain's concern that settlement building in the West Bank is undermining trust in the Middle East peace process. But Mrs May's spokeswoman stressed this was expected to form only a small part of discussions, which will focus on the bilateral relationship between the UK and Israel, including the potential for increased trade following Brexit.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Wales Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 min J_a_n 510,141
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 17 min Ize Found 71,336
News Refugee family reunited in West Michigan after ... 20 min Faith Michigan 1
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 24 min romant 5,403
News The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14) 1 hr Fascist Nazi Ukraine 6,408
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 1 hr CHICKEN TRUMP 64
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 1 hr Le Jimbo 298
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,983 • Total comments across all topics: 278,492,406

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC