(Battle for Mosul) Iraqi cops advance on airport

Iraqi federal police pushed their way into the perimeter of Mosul International Airport today, taking control of the runway amid fierce exchanges of fire with Islamic State militants hunkered down in several airport buildings, police officials said. The advance came as part of a major assault that started five days earlier to drive the Islamic State group from the western half of Mosul, Iraq... Iraqi federal police pushed their way into the perimeter of Mosul International Airport today, taking control of the runway amid fierce exchanges of fire with Islamic State militants hunkered down in several airport buildings, police officials said.

Chicago, IL

