B.C. moves to require pet breeder licences

The B.C. government has moved to require licensing or registration of pet breeders, billed as a crackdown on "puppy mills" that mistreat animals bred for sale. Agriculture Minister Norm Letnick introduced legislation Monday that would authorize an external agency, probably the SPCA, to regulate breeding of dogs and cats.

