B.C. and Ottawa reach $1.4-billion mental health and home care deal

Federal Health Minister Jane Philipott and B.C. Health Minister Terry Lake announced a 10-year, $1.4 billion agreement for better mental health and home care. Of that, $785.7 million will go to home care and $654.7 million will go towards mental health initiatives.

Chicago, IL

Advertisement
