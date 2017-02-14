Avalanche Kills At Least 13 In Pakistan's North
A Pakistani security official says at least 13 people have been killed in an avalanche that buried several houses after a heavy snow storm struck in the north of the country. An official said at least 12 people had been rescued, and attempts were being made to get them to a hospital, although the snow had blocked many roads in the area.
