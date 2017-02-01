At Least 100 Injured, 3 Missing in Ph...

At Least 100 Injured, 3 Missing in Philippines Factory Fire

Read more: Voice of America

More than 100 workers, including three Japanese, were injured and at least three were missing in a fire that hit a huge factory south of Manila and sent thousands of employees running to safety, an official said Thursday. The fire at the House Technology Industries was under control but had not been fully extinguished nearly 18 hours after it started in General Trias town in Cavite province south of Manila, said Gov. Jesus Crispin Remulla.

