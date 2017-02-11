Artist Dick Bruna, creator of rabbit ...

Artist Dick Bruna, creator of rabbit Miffy, has died at 89

Dick Bruna, the Dutch illustrator and artist who created the bestselling series of children's books starring white rabbit Miffy, has died at age 89, his publisher announced Friday. Bruna "passed away peacefully in his sleep" Thursday night in the central Dutch city of Utrecht, said Marja Kerkhof, of his Dutch publisher Mercis, in a telephone interview.

Chicago, IL

