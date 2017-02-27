Antipodean rugby stars Williams and O...

Antipodean rugby stars Williams and O'Connor arrested in cocaine probe

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Wiltshire Times

Former All Blacks rugby lock Ali Williams and ex-Australia back James O'Connor have been released from jail after they were arrested while allegedly buying cocaine during a night out in Paris. The Paris prosecutor's office said Williams would be summoned at a later date for allegedly buying the equivalent of 2.4 grams of the drug.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min Faith Michigan 512,929
News Trump wins praise for skipping the nerd prom 39 min Lawrence Wolf 7
News Axe throwing venue to open in downtown Louisville 1 hr White Man 2
News Halton police services board to review sexual a... 1 hr did u know 1
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 1 hr Ize Found 71,400
News Hanau says goodbye to U.S. troops (Nov '08) 2 hr Rice 1,518
News The Man Who Moved Oil With His Words Won't Talk... 2 hr Solarman 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 279,193,196

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC