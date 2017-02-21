Amber Rudd: No sudden drop in immigration post-Brexit
Ms Rudd said the Government was "against cliff edges" as she revealed businesses and others will be consulted on plans for a new immigration system in summer. She confirmed that ministers are considering plans to limit benefits for new immigrants but insisted it was one of a range of options and that no decisions have been made.
