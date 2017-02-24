Adopted kids see long-lasting effects of Romanian orphanages
Romanian children adopted from overcrowded orphanages in the 1990s were more likely to suffer psychological problems as adults compared to other children taken in by British families, according to a decades-long study. Doctors say the findings suggest there is a critical window when young brains develop that may determine someone's future mental health, and that some problems might not be fixable later.
