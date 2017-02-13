ABC documentary to mark 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's death
ABC has teamed with People magazine for a four-hour documentary marking the 20th anniversary of the tragic death of Britain's Princess Diana.The untitled doc is set to air over two nights in August. ABC has yet to specify a premiere date.Princess Diana died Aug. 31, 1997, at the age of 36 in a car crash in Paris.
