A seagull sits amongst rows of daffodils in full bloom at Tenby, West Wales

Temperatures have hit 18.3C as the country basks in the warmest day of the year so far - beating the likes of Ibiza, southern Spain and the whole of France. The record temperature was logged at Kew Gardens, west London, where visitors enjoyed temperatures 10 degrees warmer than Milan at 8C .

