A leaked document is said to rate Jeremy Corbyn as the least popular of all current party leaders

Labour has denied a report saying it is vetting a string of potential leadership successors to Jeremy Corbyn in the lead-up to key parliamentary by-elections. Rising party stars including Angela Rayner and Rebecca Long-Bailey were said to have been assessed for popularity as part of internal "succession planning", according to The Sunday Times.

