A body has been found following a fire at a block of flats in Oxford

13 hrs ago Read more: Dorsetecho.co.uk

Human remains have been found by search teams following an explosion and fire that caused a block of flats to collapse. The family of Guido Schuette, 48, who has been unaccounted for since Tuesday's blast, have been informed of the discovery, police said.

Chicago, IL

