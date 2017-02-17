A body has been found following a fire at a block of flats in Oxford
Human remains have been found by search teams following an explosion and fire that caused a block of flats to collapse. The family of Guido Schuette, 48, who has been unaccounted for since Tuesday's blast, have been informed of the discovery, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dorsetecho.co.uk.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pence: US will hold Russia accountable, stands ...
|10 min
|Cordwainer Trout
|25
|Will Sixty Senators Vote To Protect The Second ...
|10 min
|frankspeak
|6
|Muslim cleric tells Australians: 'Husbands shou... (Jan '09)
|35 min
|Prophet Muhammad
|63
|US Congress delegation in Kosovo to show bipart...
|1 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|Some central Ohioans fear for relatives left in...
|3 hr
|Tim
|5
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 hr
|Faith
|512,547
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|4 hr
|See
|557
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC