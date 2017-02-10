7 Kenya medics union officials freed;...

7 Kenya medics union officials freed; strike continues

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" A Kenyan court has released seven doctors who are officials in the medics' union and who were jailed earlier this week for not calling off a strike by doctors working in public institutions. About 1,000 doctors outside the court celebrated the officials' release and held a peaceful march to Parliament and Nairobi's Freedom Park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump is against anyone who does not fit his id... 7 min MillikanMilks 8
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 1 hr Eagle 512,422
News Russia has right to name disputed islets: Kremlin 1 hr Russian Ainu 3
News US official: Russia deployed missile in violati... 3 hr Cordwainer Trout 11
News 'Serbia raised more than 100 Kosovo crimes warr... 4 hr Kosovo is Serbia 6
News Trump, Putin could have meeting before July 4 hr siloviki 8
News Junk food tax and veg subsidies could add 500,0... 4 hr Dennis Fooguson 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,642 • Total comments across all topics: 278,904,615

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC