5 killed in Taliban suicide bomb attack in north-western Pakistan
A Taliban suicide bombing targeted the administrative headquarters of a tribal region in north-western Pakistan on Wednesday, killing three policemen and two passers-by, according to officials. People mourn the death of a family member who was killed in a bomb attack in Lahore, Pakistan, on Monday A Taliban suicide bombing targeted the administrative headquarters of a tribal region in north-western Pakistan on Wednesday, killing three policemen and two passers-by, according to officials.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Russia Decriminalizing Domestic Violence?
|21 min
|beatlesinafog
|8
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|26 min
|uyan
|512,397
|Migrants Stranded at Mexican Border Weigh Optio...
|36 min
|Wildchild
|1
|Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b...
|1 hr
|jim crow Efune
|529
|5 things for Wednesday, February 15, 2017: Trum...
|1 hr
|Taffy8361
|2
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|1 hr
|Reply
|5,461
|Trump administration: Israel, Palestine peace m...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC