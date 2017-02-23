'24:Legacy' producers apologize for u...

'24:Legacy' producers apologize for using Kenya attack video

The executive producers of the new Fox series "24: Legacy" are apologizing for using footage from a terror attack at a Kenya mall that killed 67 people. A statement Thursday from Evan Katz and Manny Coto says "we regretfully included news footage of an attack in Nairobi.

Chicago, IL

