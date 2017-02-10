2 more arrested in murder of Kim Jong Nam
Two more people have been arrested in connection with the death of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half brother, Malaysian authorities said. News of the arrests come a day after South Korean's National Assembly Intelligence Committee chairman said Kim Jong Nam died Monday morning after being poisoned at the airport.
