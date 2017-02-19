19 dead in Kabul suicide bombing

19 dead in Kabul suicide bombing

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

Nineteen people were killed when a pedestrian suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the gate of the Afghan Supreme Court in eastern Kabul on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. "Forty-one wounded others were transported to hospitals by the Kabul ambulance," Wahidullah Majroh, a spokesman for the Afghan Health Ministry said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min Krypteia 511,160
News Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ... 6 min spocko 6
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 9 min Reply 5,439
News Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to... 14 min Make Winnipeg Muslim 2
News Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec... 17 min Make Winnipeg Muslim 2
News Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu... 22 min BISER BALKANSKI 3
News Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu 26 min Reply 109
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,205 • Total comments across all topics: 278,643,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC