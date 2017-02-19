19 dead in Kabul suicide bombing
Nineteen people were killed when a pedestrian suicide bomber detonated his explosives at the gate of the Afghan Supreme Court in eastern Kabul on Tuesday afternoon, officials said. "Forty-one wounded others were transported to hospitals by the Kabul ambulance," Wahidullah Majroh, a spokesman for the Afghan Health Ministry said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 min
|Krypteia
|511,160
|Obamas join Richard Branson for private island ...
|6 min
|spocko
|6
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|9 min
|Reply
|5,439
|Refugees brave freezing cold, walk to Canada to...
|14 min
|Make Winnipeg Muslim
|2
|Minnesota becomes a gateway to Canada for rejec...
|17 min
|Make Winnipeg Muslim
|2
|Macedonia 'Should be Divided between Kosovo, Bu...
|22 min
|BISER BALKANSKI
|3
|Trump's Ukrainian Blunder: Geopolitical Deja Vu
|26 min
|Reply
|109
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC