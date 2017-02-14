140 Somali refugees set to leave for US sent back to camp6 min ago

140 Somali refugees set to leave for ...

About 140 Somali refugees whose resettlement in the United States this week was stopped by President Donald Trump's executive order have been sent back to their refugee camp instead, one of the refugees said today. It was not clear why they were sent back a day after a US court order blocked Trump's ban on travellers and immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries, including Somalia.

