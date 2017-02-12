12 injured as part of Rio Carnival fl...

12 injured as part of Rio Carnival float collapses

13 hrs ago Read more: Leigh Journal

The top of a float collapsed during Rio de Janeiro's world famous Carnival parade, injuring at least 12 people, officials have said. The incident involved the second float of the popular samba school Unidos da Tijuca, themed around the Carnival in New Orleans.

