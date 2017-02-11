11 dead as Nigerian troops repel Boko Haram suicide bombers

Nigerian troops and civilian fighters have repelled the fiercest Boko Haram extremist attack in months on the key north-eastern city of Maiduguri. A multinational force of troops drove Boko Haram out of towns and villages in north-east Nigeria last year, but isolated attacks continue Nigerian troops and civilian fighters have repelled the fiercest Boko Haram extremist attack in months on the key north-eastern city of Maiduguri.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.