11 dead as Nigerian troops repel Boko Haram suicide bombers

Nigerian troops and civilian fighters have repelled the fiercest Boko Haram extremist attack in months on the key north-eastern city of Maiduguri. A multinational force of troops drove Boko Haram out of towns and villages in north-east Nigeria last year, but isolated attacks continue Nigerian troops and civilian fighters have repelled the fiercest Boko Haram extremist attack in months on the key north-eastern city of Maiduguri.

