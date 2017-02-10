10 for Today: Wednesday, Feb. 15
Democrats contend an independent investigation is the best way to answer questions about the Trump administration's ties to Russia, a notion rebuffed by the GOP. The Trump administration suggests peace between the Israelis and Palestinians may not come in the form of a two-state solution - how this might actually be possible is not made clear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSNY-FM Columbus.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Australia confirms refugee deal with Cambodia (Sep '14)
|5 min
|THE Foo
|9
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|23 min
|Krypteia
|512,505
|Lawmaker plans 10% tax on lavish weddings
|27 min
|discocrisco
|1
|United pilot taken off flight after rant about ...
|32 min
|John Emerson
|11
|The View that Putin's Advisor Has on Obama's Uk... (Nov '14)
|1 hr
|Enter
|6,464
|The Trump effect on Interior real estate
|1 hr
|Piko
|10
|Boy, 12, nicknamed the 'Chicken Whisperer' sets...
|2 hr
|Xstain Mullah Fra...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC