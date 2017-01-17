Women hold just 12% of jobs paying 150,000-plus
Data from the UK Statistics Authority highlights a drastic difference between the proportion of women and men in the country's highest-paying jobs The UK Statistics Authority data released to Parliament highlights a drastic difference between the proportion of women and men in the country's highest-paying roles. Campaigners and Tory MP Jake Berry hit out at the latest indicator of the gender gap at the top of the British workforce, which emerged from data dubbed the country's most comprehensive statistics on earnings.
