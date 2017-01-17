Women hold just 12% of jobs paying 15...

Women hold just 12% of jobs paying 150,000-plus

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: York Press

Data from the UK Statistics Authority highlights a drastic difference between the proportion of women and men in the country's highest-paying jobs The UK Statistics Authority data released to Parliament highlights a drastic difference between the proportion of women and men in the country's highest-paying roles. Campaigners and Tory MP Jake Berry hit out at the latest indicator of the gender gap at the top of the British workforce, which emerged from data dubbed the country's most comprehensive statistics on earnings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min Rudolpho Laspari 508,089
News In Trump We Trust: Inauguration prompts celebra... 24 min Marine Corp Pat 19
News Beijing to spend $2.7 billion on cleaning capit... 1 hr Solarman 5
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 1 hr Frogface Kate 164
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr romant 5,281
News Hanau stabbing victim's mother alleges earlier ... (Oct '07) 1 hr Chelslynne 15
News Conservative leadership candidates square off a... 1 hr doomedtrump 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,149 • Total comments across all topics: 278,096,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC