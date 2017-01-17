William and Harry honour late adventurer Henry Worsley at Endeavour Fund Awards

The family of explorer Henry Worsley have been honoured by the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry with the presentation of an award named after the adventurer in recognition of his inspiring endeavours. His wife Joanna Worsley watched with pride as her grown-up children Max and Alicia, helped by William, presented the award to Neil Heritage, who overcame losing both legs in a suicide bomb blast in Iraq to row across the Atlantic.

