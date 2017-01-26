William and Harry commission statue of mother Diana to mark 20 years since death
Diana, Princess of Wales is to be commemorated with a statue commissioned by her sons to mark the 20th anniversary of her death. The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry said, with the passing of the years, the time was now appropriate to "recognise her positive impact" both at home and abroad with the monument.
