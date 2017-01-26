William and Harry commission statue o...

William and Harry commission statue of mother Diana to mark 20 years since death

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Wharfedale Observer

Diana, Princess of Wales is to be commemorated with a statue commissioned by her sons to mark the 20th anniversary of her death. The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry said, with the passing of the years, the time was now appropriate to "recognise her positive impact" both at home and abroad with the monument.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wharfedale Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 8 min Krypteia 509,203
News Trump voters thrilled with promised action on b... 25 min Battle Tested 125
News Trump's Immigration Crackdown Will Backfire 1 hr Wildchild 1
News Arkansas Tells Artist to Stop Putting Toilets i... (Sep '15) 2 hr Nicole 2
News Turkish Scientist Mates Sheep With Man: Pictures (Jan '10) 3 hr andet1987 12
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 4 hr TRD 71,327
News Mother's torment: Why my son took his life 5 hr JSERVE 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,694 • Total comments across all topics: 278,348,637

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC