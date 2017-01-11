Widowed mother-of-nine Norma Bell was...

Widowed mother-of-nine Norma Bell was found in her terraced home in Hartlepool after a fire.

A man will go on trial today charged with murdering a 79-year-old woman who fostered dozens of children. Widowed mother-of-nine Norma Bell was found in her terraced home in Westbourne Road, Hartlepool, in April following a fire.

Chicago, IL

