Widowed mother-of-nine Norma Bell was found in her terraced home in Hartlepool after a fire.

A man will go on trial today charged with murdering a 79-year-old woman who fostered dozens of children. Widowed mother-of-nine Norma Bell was found in her terraced home in Westbourne Road, Hartlepool, in April following a fire.
