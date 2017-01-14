'We waited for decades': Polish leaders hail arrival of U.S. troops
'We waited for decades': Polish leaders hail arrival of U.S. troops The deployment is part of a NATO operation that has drawn criticism from Russia. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://usat.ly/2iwPm48 Polish Defense Minister Antoni Macierewicz speaks during the official welcoming ceremony of the U.S. troops in Zagan, Poland, on Jan. 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14)
|4 min
|FILTHY RUSSIAN LIARS
|5,233
|Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot'
|6 min
|TRUMP a PUPPET
|140
|Is Russia conspiring to put Donald Trump in the...
|12 min
|TRUMP LIES HE LIES
|193
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|22 min
|Just a guy
|507,841
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|25 min
|Cassandra_
|1,189
|Cubans sold everything to reach US, now hundred...
|48 min
|Mad Dog Ruben Madis
|24
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|58 min
|TRD
|71,301
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC