Water crisis in Syrian capital as government attacks valley
This frame grab from video provided By Yomyat Kzefeh Hawen Fi Dimashq , a Damascus-based media outlet that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows Syrian residents filling up buckets and gallons of spring water from a pipe on the side of the road, in Damascus, Syria. Water supplies to Damascus have been largely cut off for nearly two weeks because of fighting between pro-government forces and rebels for control of the main tributary, forcing millions in the Syrian capital to scramble for enough to drink and wash with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|Faith Michigan
|507,105
|For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co...
|14 min
|One way or another
|8
|Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl...
|17 min
|kuda
|79
|Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic?
|31 min
|svrbisatanci
|5
|'Politicians shouldn't spoil Macedonia-Serbia f...
|1 hr
|Macedonia is Greece
|3
|Russian warships visit Philippines; admiral sug...
|2 hr
|Dan
|1
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|2 hr
|Pro Ukraine_
|956
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC