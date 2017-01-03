Water crisis in Syrian capital as gov...

Water crisis in Syrian capital as government attacks valley

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

This frame grab from video provided By Yomyat Kzefeh Hawen Fi Dimashq , a Damascus-based media outlet that is consistent with independent AP reporting, shows Syrian residents filling up buckets and gallons of spring water from a pipe on the side of the road, in Damascus, Syria. Water supplies to Damascus have been largely cut off for nearly two weeks because of fighting between pro-government forces and rebels for control of the main tributary, forcing millions in the Syrian capital to scramble for enough to drink and wash with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min Faith Michigan 507,105
News For Cheapest Power on Earth, Look Skyward as Co... 14 min One way or another 8
News Netanyahu blasts UN, Obama over West Bank settl... 17 min kuda 79
News Is Donald Trump America's Milosevic? 31 min svrbisatanci 5
News 'Politicians shouldn't spoil Macedonia-Serbia f... 1 hr Macedonia is Greece 3
News Russian warships visit Philippines; admiral sug... 2 hr Dan 1
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... 2 hr Pro Ukraine_ 956
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Gunman
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,739 • Total comments across all topics: 277,591,499

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC