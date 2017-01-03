US official: In Myanmar crackdown, abuses appear 'normal'

In this Dec. 3, 2016, file photo, Rohingya women and children wait in a queue to collect water at the Leda camp, an unregistered camp for Rohingya in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar, a southern coastal district about, 296 kilometers south of Dhaka, Bangladesh. Abuses appear to be "normal and allowed" in Myanmar's security crackdown in response to an armed uprising among its Rohingya Muslims, a senior U.S. official said in an interview, casting a pall over one of President Barack Obama's legacy foreign policy achievements.

