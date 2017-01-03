US, North Korea trade threats over potential missile test
PYONGYANG, Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of - North Korea says it reserves the right to test an intercontinental ballistic missile whenever it sees fit, in the latest rhetorical volley with Washington over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program. The North's Korean Central News Agency on Monday quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying, "The ICBM will be launched anytime and anywhere determined by the supreme headquarters" of the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russian Hacking the Election the Inside Story
|1 min
|Who messed with e...
|16
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 min
|Milena vs Humans
|507,428
|Global warming 'undeniable,' scientists say (Jul '10)
|8 min
|Into The Night
|35,782
|Absolute madness has gripped "official" Washington
|16 min
|LOCK HIM UP
|34
|13 Times Russian Hackers Sabotaged Clinton's Pr...
|35 min
|Mjsc
|324
|War Drums Sound Following Reports Of Russian Ha...
|51 min
|ACT of WAR
|198
|Brittle Kosovo, Serbia relations feel strain ov...
|1 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC