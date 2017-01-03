US, North Korea trade threats over potential missile test

PYONGYANG, Korea, Democratic People's Republic Of - North Korea says it reserves the right to test an intercontinental ballistic missile whenever it sees fit, in the latest rhetorical volley with Washington over Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program. The North's Korean Central News Agency on Monday quoted a Foreign Ministry spokesman as saying, "The ICBM will be launched anytime and anywhere determined by the supreme headquarters" of the country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.