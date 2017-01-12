US military: November fight with Taliban killed 33 civilians

In this Nov. 4, 2016 file photo, Afghan villagers gather around several victims' bodies who were killed during clashes between Taliban and Afghan security forces in the Taliban-controlled, Buz-e Kandahari village in Kunduz province, Afghanistan. In a statement released Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017, the U.S. military in Afghanistan said the results of its investigation into the November firefight with the Taliban in Kunduz province show that American troops had fired on Afghan homes, killing 33 civilians.

