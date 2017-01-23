US fights Microsoft's bid to tell use...

US fights Microsoft's bid to tell users when feds take data

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to throw out a lawsuit filed by Microsoft that seeks to quash ... . FILE - In this Jan. 22, 2009, file photo, a man walks on the Microsoft headquarters campus in Redmond, Wash.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 4 min Pythia 508,688
News US quietly sent $221M to Palestinians in Obama'... 6 min tomin cali 3
News Former CIA Chief: Trump is 'Moscow's Useful Idiot' 11 min James 173
News Churchill bust back in Oval Office 17 min Crackle 171
News Russia's top 20 lies about Ukraine (Jun '14) 1 hr Reply 5,314
News November 7, 2016 1 hr Teddy 87
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... 2 hr spud 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,980 • Total comments across all topics: 278,202,886

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC